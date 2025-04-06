Fantasy Basketball
Justin Minaya headshot

Justin Minaya News: Logs season-high 14 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 11:10pm

Minaya logged five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one assist, one block and one steal in 14 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 win over the Spurs.

Minaya logged double-digit minutes for the second straight game while scoring a season-high five points. The Trail Blazers have won three of their past four games, ending what has been a disappointing season on a positive note. It wouldn't be surprising to see Minaya stick in the rotation the rest of the way.

Justin Minaya
Portland Trail Blazers
