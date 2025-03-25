Justin Minaya News: Solid outing in G League loss

Minaya played 34 minutes Monday during the G League Rip City Remix's 124-113 loss versus Sioux Falls and logged 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Minaya led the team in points scored during Monday's loss and was also active defensively as he racked up three steals. While the two-way player has appeared in 10 NBA games this season, he has yet to see any meaningful playing time and should continue to see the majority of his action in the G League.