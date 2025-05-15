Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-double streak ends Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2025 at 8:43am

Towns chipped in 19 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Getting into foul trouble in the first half, Towns finished just two rebounds shy of recording another double-double, and that means his streak of games with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds ended at six contests. The star big man also snapped a streak of three games with at least 20 points, but one subpar showing shouldn't erase what he's been doing throughout the playoffs. Towns is averaging 19.6 points and 12.8 boards per game in the current series against Boston and should play a pivotal role on the team in Game 5 on Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now