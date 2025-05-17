Fantasy Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Goes for 21-and-12 in Game 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Towns finished Friday's 119-81 victory over the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes.

Towns dominated the undermanned Celtics, racking up his seventh double-double in the past eight games. Although his scoring average has come down during the playoffs, his importance to this team is non-negotiable. After averaging 23.8 points per game during the regular season, that number has dropped to 19.8 across 12 postseason games. The Knicks will now face the Pacers in what promises to be a spicy matchup, with both teams looking to advance to the big dance.

