Karl-Anthony Towns News: Improved performance Wednesday

Towns accumulated 21 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 91-90 win over Boston in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Towns delivered an improved performance, largely avoiding foul trouble, allowing him to end as the dominant big man. With Kristaps Porzingis limited due to an ongoing illness, Towns was primarily matched up against Al Horford. Although Horford is a proven commodity, he is at the backend of his career, a fact not lost on Towns. The Knicks will now head back to New York with a 2-0 series lead, only two wins away from advancing to the Conference Finals.