Karl-Anthony Towns News: Limited in Game 1 win

Towns accumulated 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 108-105 overtime victory over the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Towns picked up three early fouls, limiting him to just 31 minutes. Although he still managed to record a double-double, it was by no means a dominant performance. Foul issues have been an ongoing theme for Towns this season, something he will have to keep in check to ensure he can play a sizeable role in the series.