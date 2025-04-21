Karl-Anthony Towns News: Quiet showing in Game 2 defeat

Towns chipped in 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 100-94 loss to the Pistons in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Towns had somewhat of a quiet outing in Monday's postseason contest, struggling to find his shot from deep and just crossing the double-digit scoring total in a disappointing Game 2 performance. Towns recorded a 20-10 outing in Game 1, but took a step back in Game 2 while struggling to find his shot. Look for Towns to have a bounce-back showing in Game 3 with the series now tied 1-1.