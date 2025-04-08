Fantasy Basketball
Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Absent from warmups

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Leonard (knee) wasn't seen during his typical warmup time slot ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Spurs, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard is officially listed as questionable for the first leg of the Clippers' back-to-back Tuesday due to right knee injury management. However, Leonard's absence from warmups is a bad sign of his availability against San Antonio.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
