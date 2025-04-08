Kawhi Leonard Injury: Absent from warmups
Leonard (knee) wasn't seen during his typical warmup time slot ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Spurs, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Leonard is officially listed as questionable for the first leg of the Clippers' back-to-back Tuesday due to right knee injury management. However, Leonard's absence from warmups is a bad sign of his availability against San Antonio.
