Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Deemed questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 6:37pm

Leonard is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Mavericks due to right knee injury management, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Leonard has yet to play both ends of a back-to-back set this season, but the Clippers could be willing to make him available for Saturday while the team has every incentive to push for wins over its final five games of the regular season to avoid a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Additionally, Leonard is coming off a 24-minute workload in Friday's easy 114-91 win over Dallas, so he could be relatively fresh for Saturday if the Clippers opt to make him available.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
