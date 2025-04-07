Kawhi Leonard Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Leonard (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard is questionable for the front end of the club's back-to-back due to right knee injury management. The star forward was able to play in both halves of the club's back-to-back set against Dallas on Friday and Saturday, which is an encouraging sign for the Clippers as they fight to stay out of the Play-In Tournament. If the superstar joins Amir Coffey (knee) on the sideline against San Antonio, Derrick Jones and Nicolas Batum are candidates for an uptick in playing time.