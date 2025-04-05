Kawhi Leonard Injury: Iffy to play Saturday

Head coach Tyronn Lue said after Friday's 114-91 win over the Mavericks that Leonard will be "evaluated" early Saturday before the Clippers determine his status for their rematch with Dallas later that day, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard handled a light workload Friday, playing 24 minutes and finishing with 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal. The star forward hasn't played both ends of a back-to-back set all season as the Clippers take a cautious approach with him coming off an offseason procedure on his right knee, but Lue didn't close the door on Leonard breaking that trend Saturday. Since he logged a less-than-full workload Friday, Leonard should be fresher than he normally would be heading into the second leg of a back-to-back, and the Clippers have further incentive to make him available Saturday while they're locked in a tight battle with multiple teams to avoid a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.