Kawhi Leonard Injury: Not playing Sunday
Leonard (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Leonard is currently working through left foot soreness, but he has been held out of one leg of back-to-back sets this season, so he could be available for Monday's game against the Pistons. Derrick Jones will enter the Clippers' starting lineup in Leonard's absence Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now