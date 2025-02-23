Fantasy Basketball
Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 1:00pm

Leonard (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Leonard is currently working through left foot soreness, but he has been held out of one leg of back-to-back sets this season, so he could be available for Monday's game against the Pistons. Derrick Jones will enter the Clippers' starting lineup in Leonard's absence Sunday.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
