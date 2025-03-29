Fantasy Basketball
Kawhi Leonard Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

With the Clippers beginning a back-to-back set Sunday, Leonard will sit out of the first leg but should be available for Monday's clash against the Magic. Derrick Jones is the top candidate to enter the Clippers' starting lineup in Leonard's absence. Leonard has averaged 24.6 points on 51.6 percent shooting, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals over 35.7 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

