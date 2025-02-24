Fantasy Basketball
Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Out again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 11:07am

Leonard (foot) will not play Monday against the Pistons, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard missed Sunday's game against the Pacers and will now be held out for a second straight contest. The Clippers are usually very cautious with Leonard, though it's unclear if he suffered any type of setback. Norman Powell (knee) is also sidelined for Monday, so guys like Amir Coffey, Derrick Jones and Bogdan Bogdanovic could see increased run.

