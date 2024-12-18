Fantasy Basketball
Kawhi Leonard Injury: Out three more games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Leonard (knee) will not play during the three-game road trip, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

There is some good news for the Clippers, however, as Leonard was able to practice with contact in a 5-on-5 scrimmage Wednesday. Leonard will travel with the team on the road trip, and it sounds like he could return to action as soon as Dec. 27 against Golden State if he continues to trend in the right direction.

