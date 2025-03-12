Kawhi Leonard Injury: Will rest Wednesday
Leonard will be out for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to right knee injury management.
As expected, Leonard will sit out the second leg of a back-to-back set after he played 36 minutes in Tuesday's 127-120 loss to the Pelicans, finishing with 29 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Players such as Bogdan Bogdanovic, Amir Coffey and Derrick Jones could all see increased workloads Wednesday in Leonard's absence.
