Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Leonard (knee) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Spurs, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Leonard has been downgraded from questionable to out for the first leg of the Clippers' back-to-back Tuesday due to right knee injury management. Derrick Jones and Nicolas Batum are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Leonard's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Houston.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
