Kawhi Leonard News: Big double-double in loss

Leonard ended Sunday's 108-102 loss to the Lakers with 33 points (13-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and 10 rebounds in 40 minutes.

The veteran forward led all scorers on the night, but no other Clipper managed more than 15 points. The double-double was Leonard's first of the season, while the 33 points represented his best effort of the campaign in 19 appearances, topping the 27 he dropped on the Spurs on Jan. 29. While he's missed three of the Clippers' last eight games due to rest and a minor foot issue, Leonard's been productive when he's been on the court, averaging 24.2 points, 6.2 boards, 3.0 assists, 3.0 threes and 2.2 steals during that stretch while shooting 44.1 percent (15-for-34) from beyond the arc.