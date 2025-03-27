Kawhi Leonard News: Comes close to triple-double

Leonard logged 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 win over New York.

James Harden led the way for the Clippers offensively with a 29-point showing, but Leonard posted an impressive line as well and finished just three dimes away from a triple-double, a feat he's yet to achieve this season. This was his third straight game with 20-plus points and at least 10 rebounds, so there's no question the star forward is gaining steam ahead of the final weeks of the regular season. He's averaging 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game since the beginning of March.