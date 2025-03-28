Kawhi Leonard News: Dominant against Brooklyn

Leonard tallied 31 points (10-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks over 27 minutes during Friday's 132-100 win over the Nets.

Leonard's elite two-way game was on full display in Friday's blowout win. He steered the Clippers to a 20-point lead at halftime with 19 of his game-high 31 points coming in the second quarter, and the large lead he helped build allowed him to sit for the fourth frame. The Clippers have now won seven of their last eight games, and that has largely been due to Leonard's return to old form. Over that span, the two-time NBA Finals MVP has averaged 26.7 points on 59.2 percent shooting (including 57.6 percent from three on 4.7 3PA/G), 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals over 34.6 minutes per game.