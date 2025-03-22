Kawhi Leonard News: Double-double against Memphis

Leonard chipped in 23 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 128-108 victory over the Grizzlies.

The double-double was the second of the season in 27 games for Leonard, with the other coming March 2 against the Lakers. Over nine appearances in March, the veteran forward is averaging 24.9 points, 6.9 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.9 steals while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor.