Kawhi Leonard News: Notches 33 points Sunday

Leonard finished with 33 points (13-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 47 minutes during Sunday's 124-119 overtime victory over the Warriors.

Leonard scored at least 30 points for the fourth time this season Sunday, helping guide the Clippers to a postseason spot as opposed to a Play-In Tournament scenario. Although Leonard missed nearly the entire first half of the campaign, he aided fantasy managers in a big way down the stretch. Over his last 12 contests, the superstar forward averaged 26.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 36.2 minutes. Leonard shot a stellar 55.2 percent from the field, 49.2 percent from deep and 90.0 percent from the free-throw line during this stretch.