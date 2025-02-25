Fantasy Basketball
Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Off injury report for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Leonard (foot) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Leonard is set to return from a two-game absence Wednesday due to left foot soreness. The star forward has appeared in seven of the club's last 10 outings, during which he has averaged 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals across 29.6 minutes per contest. Despite shooting only 42.0 percent from the field in that seven-game span, Leonard has shot 44.1 percent from beyond the arc on 4.9 attempts per game.

