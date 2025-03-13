Kawhi Leonard News: Officially off injury report
Leonard has been taken off the team's injury report and will play Friday against Atlanta.
Leonard was held out of the second leg of the Clippers' back-to-back Wednesday, but will be good to go Friday. Leonard was only held out to manage his return from a knee injury that sidelined him for the first 34 games of the season, but moving forward, barring a new injury, he will likely play in the rest of the games that aren't back-to-backs.
