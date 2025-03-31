Kawhi Leonard News: Pours in 21 points in win

Leonard finished Monday's 96-87 win over Orlando with 21 points (8-22 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

The superstar recorded 20-plus points for a ninth consecutive contest Monday, tying Norman Powell for the team-high mark in points. Leonard delivered an abysmal performance from beyond the arc, though he had shot 60.0 percent from three-point range in his previous five outings. The veteran forward has seemingly been returning to his old form of late, which has resulted in the club winning eight of its last 10 outings in which the six-time All-Star has played.