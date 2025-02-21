Kawhi Leonard News: Scores 25 points in loss

Leonard recorded 25 points (9-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 loss to the Bucks.

Leonard posted his second consecutive contest with 25 points and at least two steals, albeit in a losing effort. The star forward attempted a season-high 22 shots, and he also tied his season-high mark in three-pointers made. Leonard has appeared in 11 of the Clippers' last 12 outings, during which he has averaged 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 28.4 minutes per game. He has shot 44.9 percent from the field in that 11-game span.