Kawhi Leonard News: Season-high five steals in rout

Leonard chipped in 25 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and five steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 121-98 victory over the Hawks.

After being held out of Wednesday's game against Miami, Leonard swiped a season-high five steals while matching James Harden for the team lead in scoring. Leonard is consistently handling heavy workloads after being limited for most of the season, which is a great sign for fantasy managers, and the All-Star forward has averaged 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 36.5 minutes over nine games since the All-Star break.