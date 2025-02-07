Kawhi Leonard News: Season-high workload Thursday

Leonard logged 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 33 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 loss to the Pacers.

The 33 minutes were the most Leonard has played since making his season debut in early January. The Clippers are still keeping a close eye on the veteran forward and his troublesome knees, but the training wheels seem to be finally coming off. While he has yet to play both ends of a back-to-back, Leonard has appeared in eight straight games for Los Angeles, averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.9 threes and 0.9 blocks in 26.9 minutes a contest over that stretch.