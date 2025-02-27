Kawhi Leonard News: Strong showing in return

Leonard finished Wednesday's 122-117 win over the Bulls with 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals across 33 minutes.

After missing the prior two games with a sore left foot, Leonard made an impact at both ends of the court, with his four steals setting a new season high. The 33-year-old forward is at least no longer under a workload restriction due to his offseason knee surgery -- Leonard has played more than 30 minutes in five straight appearances, averaging 19.2 points, 5.2 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.4 threes and 2.0 steals in those contests while shooting 48.0 percent (12-for-25) from beyond the arc.