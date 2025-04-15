Keaton Wallace News: Ineligible for playoffs

Wallace, who is on a two-way contract with Atlanta, is ineligible for the NBA postseason.

Wallace made a total of 31 appearances at the NBA level and was used sparingly by the Hawks, averaging 5.4 points, 2.6 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 16.2 minutes. He was a standout for the College Park Skyhawks, however, averaging 16.1 points, 5.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 31.5 minutes.