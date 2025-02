Brown tallied 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-85 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Brown recorded his second double-double of the season during Tuesday's victory. Brown has displayed impressive efficiency in 2024-25, posting 56.1/42.5/79.4 shooting splits.