Kendall Brown News: Inks two-way deal with Brooklyn

Brown and the Nets agreed to a two-way contract Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Brown has been a standout for Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. He's averaging 16.4 points on 56.5 percent from the field to go with 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 steals. Going forward, it's likely that Brown continues to see some reps at the G League level.