Kennedy Chandler News: Impresses off bench

Chandler recorded 29 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 25 minutes Saturday during the G League Raptors 905's 128-126 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Chandler led the team in points despite serving in a bench role, and he needed only 13 attempts from the field to do so. Saturday's performance marked a new season high in scoring for the 22-year-old, who also left his mark on the defensive end by accounting for three of his club's 16 steals.