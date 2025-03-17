Kennedy Chandler News: Impresses off bench
Chandler recorded 29 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 25 minutes Saturday during the G League Raptors 905's 128-126 loss to the Windy City Bulls.
Chandler led the team in points despite serving in a bench role, and he needed only 13 attempts from the field to do so. Saturday's performance marked a new season high in scoring for the 22-year-old, who also left his mark on the defensive end by accounting for three of his club's 16 steals.
Kennedy Chandler
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now