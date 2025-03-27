Kent Bazemore News: Scores 21 points in team debut
Bazemore registered 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes Wednesday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 114-101 win over the College Park Skyhawks.
Bazemore was acquired by Capital City from the G League Player Pool on Monday. He made an immediate impact in his team debut, leading the way with 21 points while grabbing the second-most rebounds behind Jalen McDaniels (10). Bazemore last saw NBA action during the 2021-22 regular season with the Lakers, during which he averaged 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 14.0 minutes per game across 39 outings (including 14 starts).
