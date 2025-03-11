Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Knox

Kevin Knox News: Contract expires

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 9:25am

Knox became a free agent Tuesday after his second 10-day contract with the Warriors expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

In order to retain Knox, the Warriors would have to sign him for the rest of the season. Over the course of his two 10-day deals, Knox appeared in seven games and averaged 4.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 7.3 minutes per contest while shooting 45.8 percent from the field.

Kevin Knox
 Free Agent
