Kevin McCullar Injury: Misses G League game with sore knee

McCullar was inactive Saturday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 108-97 win over the Capital City Go-Go due to right knee soreness.

McCullar previously underwent surgery on his left knee last spring following his final collegiate season at Kansas, but it was an injury to his other knee that kept him off the court Saturday. Th two-way player made his NBA debut for the Knicks earlier this week, logging three minutes in a 128-113 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday.