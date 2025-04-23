Kevin Porter News: Plays well off bench

Porter contributed nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Porter was a bright spot off the bench for Milwaukee, but saw a total of just 15 minutes. Meanwhile, Gary Trent logged 30 minutes off the bench but had four points on 1-of-4 shooting. With the Bucks trailing 0-2, it will be interesting to see what tweaks coach Doc Rivers will make to his rotation.