Kevin Porter News: Sniffs triple-double

Porter notched 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists over 40 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 overtime win over the Heat.

Ryan Rollins got the start Saturday but was limited to 14 minutes, meaning Porter saw most of the backcourt minutes, and he took full advantage of the opportunity to deliver one of his best outings of the season. Aside from grabbing a season-high mark in rebounds, Porter also surpassed the 20-point plateau for the fourth time this season and finished just two dimes away from a triple-double. It wouldn't be surprising if Porter moves to the starting unit against the Pelicans on Sunday in the second leg of this back-to-back set.