Keyontae Johnson News: Productive in loss

Johnson played 38 minutes Sunday during Greensboro's 115-110 loss to Maine and tallied 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals.

Johnson shot an efficient 64.3 percent from the field during Sunday's loss and was active defensively as he racked up a team-high three steals. The 24-year-old has now surpassed 20 points scored in five of his last six games and 13 times total this season.