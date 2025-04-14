Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
KJ Simpson headshot

KJ Simpson News: Struggles offensively in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Simpson closed with two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 loss to the Celtics.

Simpson failed to make an impact on the offensive end of the floor in the Hornets' regular-season finale Sunday, scoring two points while missing five of the six shots he attempted. The rookie guard's year ends, averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 34.6 percent from the floor and 25.4 percent from beyond the arc.

KJ Simpson
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now