Klay Thompson Injury: Iffy against Miami
Thompson is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to a left foot sprain.
With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Dante Exum (Achilles) also deemed questionable Thursday, Dallas could be left short-handed in their backcourt. If these players are ultimately ruled out, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaden Hardy and Max Christie will likely receive increased playing time.
