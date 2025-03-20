Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Off injury report vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 4:07pm

Thompson (illness) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Thompson was a late scratch for Wednesday's loss to the Pacers due to the illness, though he is slated to return to action Friday. Over his last five outings, the veteran sharpshooter has averaged 18.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.6 three-pointers across 31.4 minutes per contest.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now