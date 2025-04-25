Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Kris Dunn headshot

Kris Dunn News: Solid outing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 11:24am

Dunn provided six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and one block across 22 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 victory over the Nuggets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Dunn has now failed to score double-digit points in each of the Clippers' previous two playoff outings. However, Dunn's role is much more centered around his defensive prowess, as he has blocked a shot in each of Los Angeles' three playoff games.

Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now