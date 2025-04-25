Kris Dunn News: Solid outing in win

Dunn provided six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and one block across 22 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 victory over the Nuggets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Dunn has now failed to score double-digit points in each of the Clippers' previous two playoff outings. However, Dunn's role is much more centered around his defensive prowess, as he has blocked a shot in each of Los Angeles' three playoff games.