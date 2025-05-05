Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Doesn't return in Game 1

Porzingis (illness) didn't return during Monday's 108-105 overtime loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He supplied zero points (0-4 FG), four rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes.

Porzingis didn't start the third quarter after playing 13 minutes in the first half. The star big man was deemed questionable to return due to the non-COVID illness, and his status will be something to monitor ahead of Wednesday's Game 2 in Boston. If Porzingis is unable to suit up Wednesday, Al Horford and Luke Kornet are candidates for an uptick in playing time.