Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Expected to suit up Wednesday
Porzingis (illness) is probable for Wednesday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks.
Porzingis played 13 minutes in the first half of Monday's overtime loss in Game 1, though he didn't return after halftime due to a non-COVID illness. However, the star big man will likely suit up as the Celtics attempt to even the series at 1-1 in Boston. Porzingis didn't miss a game during the club's 4-1 first-round series win over the Magic, during which he averaged 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.0 assists and 0.8 blocks across 27.4 minutes per game.
