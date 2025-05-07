Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Present at shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Porzingis (illness) was present at Wednesday's morning shootaround, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

After missing the final 2.5 quarters of Game 1 against the Knicks, Porzingis appears on track to give it a go for Game 2 -- he's currently listed as probable on the official injury report. The Celtics aren't likely to be at full strength, however, as Sam Hauser (ankle) is doubtful.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now