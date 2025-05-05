Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Questionable to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 5:47pm

Porzingis is questionable to return during Monday's Game 1 against the Knicks due to an illness, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis managed to play 13 minutes in the first half, though he didn't start the second after leaving for the locker room during his halftime warmup. If the big man is unable to return, Al Horford and Luke Kornet are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.

