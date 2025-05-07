Kristaps Porzingis News: Cleared to play Game 2

Porzingis (illness) is available for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks on Wednesday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis played 13 minutes in Monday's Game 1 loss to New York and didn't see the court in the second half and overtime due to an illness. He was able to participate in Wednesday morning's shootaround and has been cleared to return for Game 2, though he'll come off the bench while Al Horford shifts to the starting lineup. Porzingis averaged 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 steals over 27.4 minutes during the Celtics' first-round series against the Magic, though he connected on just 35.2 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 11.8 percent from three on 3.4 3PA/G).