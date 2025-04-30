Kristaps Porzingis News: Limited to 21 minutes

Porzingis ended Tuesday's 120-89 victory over the Magic in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with nine points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 21 minutes.

The Celtics ran away with this game by the third quarter, and Porzingis had three fouls, so the team was able to dial him back Tuesday. The big man has had a very quiet postseason so far, as he's shooting 35.2 percent from the field and 11.8 percent from beyond the arc with 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.8 steals in 27.4 minutes. Some positive regression with his shooting is likely around the corner.