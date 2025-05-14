Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis News: Starting Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Porzingis will enter the starting lineup for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus the Knicks on Wednesday, Sean Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Jayson Tatum (Achilles) sidelined, the Celtics will roll with a traditional frontcourt with Porzingis next to Al Horford. It's no secret that Porzingis hasn't been 100 percent after his illness, so it will be interesting to see how he fares with increased usage Wednesday.

More Stats & News
